Bill introduce to end driver’s license suspension for unpaid fines

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A bill was introduced to the House of Delegates to end driver’s license suspensions over unpaid fines.

House Bill 4548 was introduced on Jan. 27 2020. The bill is pending the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee.

“This is an economic issue as well as a social issue. We want people to get to work so they can make a living. By taking away someone’s driving privilege for paying a ticket late or not being able to afford the ticket is counterproductive,” lead sponsor, Delegate Danny Hamrick, R-Harrison stated.

States including California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas and Georgia are passed the law. Other states like Florida are considering a similar bill.

Texas and California reported an increase in fine collections after ending license suspensions.

“This is important to a lot of members. This issue brings together a wide coalition of people from both sides of the aisle,” Hamrick stated.

Hamrick also stated that this is an important issue in justice reform.

