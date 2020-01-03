Birch River Bridge will be closed to commercial vehicles in January 2020

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Burch River Bridge will be closed to commercial vehicles on Jan. 9, 2020. The West Virginia Divisions of Highway announced the closing of the bridge Jan. 3, 2020.

The bridge will be closed at the intersection of Anthony Creek Road (CR 1/9). But the bridge will remain open to two axle passenger vehicles.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2020. The bridge is being closed to large trucks and commercial vehicles for the removal of the temporary bridge on WV 8.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated during this time. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

