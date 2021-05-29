Historic Black Knight opens pool for summer season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday May 29, 2021, the Historic Black Knight in Beckley opened their pool to the public. However, due to chilly conditions many people did not head out to the pool.

Sharon Dempsey is the Pool Manager at the country club. She said she is excited to for pool season to begin.

“I have done this for 33 years, so, this is always the big day,” Dempsey said.

But Dempsey said it was not a good start to the holiday weekend. She said when temperatures start to warm up, more people will be hitting the pools.

The Historic Black Knight’s pool was shut down last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Dempsey believes this year will be a busy season.

“We got our tables set six feet apart and we are going to encourage social distancing as much as possible,” she continued.

The cost is $5 for adults to get into the pool and $3 for children and seniors.

Dempsey said they will operate on a first come, first serve basis, as only 125 people are allowed in the pool area at a time. People will be encouraged to wear a mask while they are outside the pool but will not have to wear one while they are inside the pool.

“With the kids, I think they can wear them once they can get inside and where they need to go especially when they are in the water. We encourage that they wear their mask at the concession stand and social distance as much as possible,” Dempsey continued.

Welcoming summer with a splash.

The pool will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. As of now, the baby pool will be closed for this 2021 season.