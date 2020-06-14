Black Lives Matter Protest in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Throughout the weeks Black Lives Matter Protests were seen all over the county. Here in our area, more then three hundred people flooded the streets of Oak Hill on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

They walked from the Old BB&T building to the outdoor amphitheater in protest.
People held signs that say ‘I stand with you.’ Once at the theater, people enjoyed music and some food.

