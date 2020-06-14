Black Lives Matter Protest in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Throughout the weeks Black Lives Matter Protests were seen all over the county. Here in our area, more then three hundred people flooded the streets of Oak Hill on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
They walked from the Old BB&T building to the outdoor amphitheater in protest.
People held signs that say ‘I stand with you.’ Once at the theater, people enjoyed music and some food.
Latest Post:
- Traffic stop in Fayette County lands two in jail on drug charges
- WATCH TODAY: Health, diversity experts tackle racism on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for man who escaped home confinement
- COVID-19 LATEST: New cases reported in Greenbrier, Raleigh counties
- Beckley man charged following reports of shots fired