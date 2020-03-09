Blue Sulphur Springs Road scheduled to close for slope stabilization

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Blue Sulphur Springs Rd. will be close to traffic for construction. The announcement was made on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The road will be closed to work on slope stabilization on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7 a.m. The project is located approximately one and one half miles south of Smoot Road and Grass Meadows Rd.

According to the release, the project will take about six weeks to finish and should be completed by Friday, April 17, 2020. Blue Sulphur Springs Rd. will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Local traffic will have access to all properties along Blue Sulphur Spring Rd. via Smoot Rd. and Bennett Mountain.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.