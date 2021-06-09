Bluefield College offering special for local students

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College is now doing even more to make sure all of its students get a quality education.

Back in 2014, Bluefield College started the Pathways Initiative, which provides half-price tuition for prospective local students that qualify.

To be eligible, students must qualify for a Pell grant, live at home, and attend a school district within 45 miles.

Students using Pathways may not receive financial aid, but they are able to get outside scholarships, grants and loans.