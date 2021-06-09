Bluefield College offering special for local students

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College is now doing even more to make sure all of its students get a quality education.

Back in 2014, Bluefield College started the Pathways Initiative, which provides half-price tuition for prospective local students that qualify.

To be eligible, students must qualify for a Pell grant, live at home, and attend a school district within 45 miles.

Students using Pathways may not receive financial aid, but they are able to get outside scholarships, grants and loans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News