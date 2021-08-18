Bluefield Fire Department accepting applications

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Firefighters with the Bluefield Fire Department gave future applicants a chance to see what they needed to improve on in a practice test.

They held this same practice test last month and the applicants who came out ended up not passing. Chief Chad Bailey said this is a way to show applicants what they need to work on.

“To see where they were lacking and it gives them an idea of where they need to train,” Bailey said.

Wednesday, August 18, 2021, was the only day they held the test. However, applicants can stop by the station if they would like to practice. Chief Bailey is encouraging people to apply if they are interested in becoming a firefighter.

Bryan Carr is a Lieutenant at the fire department, he said it mocks real experiences.

“It mimics everything you would have to do on a fire scene you start off with a stair mill. If you have to go to a high-rise building where the elevator is not working or you are not allowed to use it, you have to climb the stairs,” Carr said.

The agility test takes about seven minutes to complete and then a written test follows. Lieutenant Carr said it is important to have people join the team.

“It is very important, the wear and tear that our body takes and the risk that we are taking the more manpower we can have initially, is better off with the citizens and our selves,” Carr continued.

Applications are due on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 4 p.m.