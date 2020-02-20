Bluefield PD welcomes new K-9

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A new officer is now patrolling the streets of Bluefield on four legs! Maverick is Bluefield Police Department’s fourth K-9.

The German shepherd is a dual purpose K-9, meaning he will do narcotics detection, tracking, and apprehension. His partner, K-9 Officer Tanner Beggs, said they went through six weeks of extensive training.

“He helps us track people who take off,” said Beggs. “Also, little kids and stuff, if they run away from home its great to have a dog to help track. Where he’s such a social dog you can do that and not worry that a kid will get hurt.”

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 was Maverick’s second day in the field.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Volunteers help clean and rebuild Richlands after floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers help clean and rebuild Richlands after floods"

UPDATE: Mother accused of child neglect is seen in court

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Mother accused of child neglect is seen in court"

Beckley Martial Arts Studio offers 'women empowerment' self defense program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Martial Arts Studio offers 'women empowerment' self defense program"

REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts

Thumbnail for the video titled "REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts"

NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls"

Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News