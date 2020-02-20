Bluefield PD welcomes new K-9

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A new officer is now patrolling the streets of Bluefield on four legs! Maverick is Bluefield Police Department’s fourth K-9.

The German shepherd is a dual purpose K-9, meaning he will do narcotics detection, tracking, and apprehension. His partner, K-9 Officer Tanner Beggs, said they went through six weeks of extensive training.

“He helps us track people who take off,” said Beggs. “Also, little kids and stuff, if they run away from home its great to have a dog to help track. Where he’s such a social dog you can do that and not worry that a kid will get hurt.”

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 was Maverick’s second day in the field.