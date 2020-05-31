Bluefield police search for suspect in rape of a minor with special needs

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Police in Bluefield, WV search for a suspect in the violent rape of a child with special needs.

Investigators told 59 News happened just after 10 Saturday night, in the alley between College Avenue and Augusta street – when the victim was playing in a backyard. Detective Sgt. Kenny Adams said they are looking for a tall and thin black male. He said the suspect was wearing dark clothes at the time.

Adams said the suspect may have had a child with him at the time. He said they hope evidence sent to the state police lab will help them come up with an identity.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating this man. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101