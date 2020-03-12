Bluefield State College extends spring break

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State College (BSC) extends Spring Break for their students due to the growing spread of the Coronavirus. Spring Break will be extended to Friday, March 20, 2020.

“Extending BSC’s Spring Break through March 20 will permit needed time to make appropriate and timely decisions regarding how the College can best respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The health and safety of our students, employees, and the BSC community is of paramount importance,” BSC President Robin Capehart stated.

Faculty, staff, and student workers are to report to work as scheduled on Monday, March 16.