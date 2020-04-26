Bluefield State students to receive emergency relief funds

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State College (BSC) students will receive emergency reliefs funds through a program established by the college. The announcement was made on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The release states, under the program, any BSC students enrolled by March 27, 2020 will receive a grant related to the students laboratory fees and a $200 per student grant to cover technology-related expenses.

In addition, BSC students can apply for an additional $400 emergency relief grant due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. Bluefield State College must receive the BSC student’s completed application form, which is accessible on the BSC website (bluefieldstate.edu) and must be submitted online by May 31, 2020.

The emergency relief funds were made available through the Federal Cares Act.

All applications must be submitted online through their website by May 31, 2020.

According to the release, the U.S. Department of Education (US DOE) issued a directive which excludes any student enrolled in totally online-delivered academic programs from receiving any CARES Act funding.

“Bluefield State College is actively exploring ways to provide financial assistance for students who are excluded from receiving funds because of the U.S. DOE directive. We recognize that our students are facing difficult circumstances during this time. It is our sincere hope that these funds will provide help in a timely, meaningful way for each Bluefield State College student.” BSC President Robin Capehart

For additional information you can visit their website or submit your questions via email to Dr. Ted Lewis, Bluefield State College Provost tlewis@bluefieldstate.edu.