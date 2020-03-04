Bluefield, VA polls only saw about 200 voters for Super Tuesday

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Virginia was one of 14 states to have their primary election on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, but one local polling place was relatively empty. There were 99 delegates up for grabs in the Commonwealth, the fourth largest when it comes to delegates.

In Bluefield, Va people working the polls said they did not see much interest from voters. Election officer Russell Hatfield said at this location, they saw a record low number of voters.

“Usually the lowest is about 30 percent, but we’ve had 60 sometimes 70 percent,” said Hatfield. “I expect in November with the presidential election, there will be a really high turn out.”

Nearly 200 people voted Tuesday out of around 3,700 registered voters in the precinct.