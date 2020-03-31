Bluefield VA will close some parks due to COVID-19 pandemic

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Town of Bluefield VA is in the process of closing some parks and recreational facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Here is a list of parks that will close:

  • West Graham
  • PineHill Park
  • Warhawk Park

Graham Recreation Park and Lotito City Park (Love Park) will still remain open to the public, however equipment, like basketball courts, will still be restricted until further notice. Ten people or less are allowed to be on the courts at a time.

Outdoor shelters, picnic facilities, grills owned by the town are still closed to the public.

