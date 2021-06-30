Bobcat Fitness center in Hinton gets makeover

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Bobcat Fitness Center in Hinton is getting a makeover. Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) teamed up with the city to sponsor the gym. The fitness center is located in the Technical Center right across the street from City Hall in Hinton. Officials said this is a great way to keep the community healthy.

“We are excited to partner with them to bring a healthy innovative for our community, so this is a positive sign we are working together and we are looking forward to a brighter future,” Mayor of Hinton, Jack Scott said.



Anyone can join the fitness center and the center will be open 24/7. For more information on how to get a membership, call the fitness center at (304) 309-4181.