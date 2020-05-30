Bowling alleys across WV begin to reopen

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Starting on Saturday, May 30, 2020 bowling alleys across the state are able to reopen. As week five of the reopening of the Mountain State continues bowling alley owners are happy to open their doors once again.

Owner of Leisure Lanes Mary Dixon said they have guidelines they must follow to keep everyone safe.

“We are doing one lane per group so we are keeping a lane in between. Also doing the six foot distance at the tables whether they are eating so we have chairs put up against them so it’s every other set of tables.” Dixon stated.

Dixon said they are also taking the temperature of every person that comes into the bowling alley. They are also having one entrance and exit to keep the traffic flowing easy.