Bridge Day 2020 goes virtual

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Bridge Day 2020 was originally cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular Bridge Day festival attracted a large amount of people, but because of COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing would have been nearly impossible.

Organizers of Bridge Day announced there will be a virtual event this year. The virtual event will be held on October 17, 2020 via Facebook Live. There will also be opportunities for prizes from lodging, food, and retail partners of the area. The event will celebrate the history of Bridge Day.

