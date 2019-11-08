BRMC holds tribute to local veterans

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 8, 2019, staff at the Bluefield Regional Medical Center put together a heartfelt ceremony in the lobby to recognize those in our community who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

VP of operations at BRMC, Tim Bess, said, everyone knows someone who served our country.

“Everybody in this room has been touched by a veteran, by someone who’s currently active in the military and some of you who have deployed members in the military, so we must not forget the value they bring,” Bess explained.

It started on a good note with an acoustic rendition of ‘God Bless the USA’ followed by remarks from Bluefield City Manager and retired U.S. Army Colonel, Dane Rideout.

“From behavioral health to treatment of brain injuries, we have advanced the way we care for our veterans,” Rideout said. “In many ways veterans day has become less quiet and more grand, part reflection and part celebration.”

The Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard, American Legion Post 9, presented a flag folding ceremony. They explained the significance of each of the 13 folds, before presenting the flag to the oldest veteran in the room.

Retired U.S. Army Sergeant, Alfred Wicks, said, said the star of the show was the traveling memorial wall presented by the Fallen Warriors Organization.

“Every person on this wall here paid the ultimate sacrifice for the things we get to enjoy today. We do this so that their names are not forgotten,” Wicks said.

Wicks and Earnest Lowe started the organization after serving in the army together in Iraq. They bring the wall to schools and events across the two Virginias to teach people what it means to make the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re just on a mission to keep those names and memories alive,” said Wicks.