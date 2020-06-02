Burning Rock Off-Road Park joins Polaris Adventures

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)– The Burning Rock Off-Road Park announced they will be joining the Polaris Adventures an Outfitter in their nationwide rental program. The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

According to the release, this is the first ever network of ride and drive experiences. Outfitters like Burning Rock are part of a select network of local adventure experts and are accepted into the Polaris Adventure program based on experience.

“Polaris Adventures program works with premium Outfitters who raise the bar and create the best ride and drive experiences possible. We are excited to continued to expand our program with superior rental locations across the contry and welcome Burning Rock to our growing family,” Director of Polaris Adventures Gary Rentz stated.

