Capito’s office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A donation of 10 American flags from the office of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito helps carry on a tradition of honor for veterans who passed away.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia honors veterans after they pass by draping American flags over the patient as they leave the Bowers Hospice House. The flags are given to families as a keepsake.

Director of Public Relations, Christopher Clay, said the flags are expensive for the non-profit and this donation is a huge help.

“It is not easy to go into a branch of the military, it is not an easy call to answer, but people do it. People do it because they’re proud to be Americans and they want to serve and we should respect that and honor it,” said Clay. “Here at Hospice we do everything we can to honor those people who served.”

If you are interested in donating an American flag to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, call 304-255-6404.