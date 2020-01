OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Route 971 in Wyoming County is closed following a car accident.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan.24, 2020. They said a tree fell on a car. So far no injuries were reported.

Oceana Fire Department and other law enforcement responded to the accident.

Stick with 59News for the latest updates.