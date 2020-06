KIMBALL, WV (WVNS)– U.S. 52 eastbound lanes in McDowell is currently closed while EMS crews are on scene of a two car accident.

McDowell County Dispatchers told 59News they received a call about the accident around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Kimball Fire Department, WV State Police, Stat EMS, and Jane Care EMS responded.

Dispatchers told 59News they are unsure when U.S. 52 will reopen.