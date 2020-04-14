Car fires close both eastbound lanes on I-64 in Raleigh County

BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — Both eastbound lanes of I-64 are closed near mile marker 126 following a car accident.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 7:25 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. Two cars are on fire, but no injuries are reported right now.

Jan Care EMS, Beaver Fire Department, Mabscott Fire Department, Ghent Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Transportation Management are currently on scene.

