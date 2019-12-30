Career FBI agent named new DMAPS director of Administrative Services Division

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Secretary Jeff Sandy with the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS) announced the name the person who will lead the Division of Administrative Services (DAS). The division was established in 2018 along with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Sec. Sandy appointed Jennifer Wilson to the position. She served as the acting director of the DAS since late September.

“I am honored to be named the director of DAS. Over the last 60 days as the acting director, I have been impressed with the leadership team here and the employees’ dedication and commitment to the success of the newest division of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety,” Ms. Wilson stated.

Ms. Wilson practiced law in Cabell County as both a public defender and prosecutor. She joined the FBI in 1997. According to the release, Ms. Wilson completed her FBI tenure in Pittsburgh, PA as a special agent task force coordinator that brought her back to West Virginia via a multiagency federal investigation targeting drug trafficking in the region.

She previously helped advise and lead FBI operations in New York, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.

The release further stated that Administrative Services allows the leaders of Corrections and Rehabilitation as well as other DMAPS agencies to focus on their core missions.