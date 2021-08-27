Cases of Delta variant increasing in Fayette County; health officials concerned

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– More and more Fayette county residents are testing positive for the Delta Variant of COVID-19 according to Dr. Anita Stewart with the Fayette County Health Department.

“So we’ve seen a significant increase this week of cases across the board in all age groups which is very concerning,” Dr. Stewart said.

According to Dr. Stewart, 147 cases were reported in seven days. She said 10-percent of the cases are kids under the age of 12.

“We are seeing an increase of cases because delta is just so much more transmission able,” Dr. Stewart explained.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to start wearing masks indoors and to get vaccinated. Dr. Stewart also provided some more tips.

“Reducing the size of gatherings, hand washing, testing, staying home when you are sick, and really monitoring symptoms,” Dr. Stewart stated. “If you have any mild symptoms even if you think it is your allergies you should get tested.”

Because of the increase of cases in the county, members of the Fayette County Board of Education announced six schools will have a mask mandate starting next week. Those six schools include Ansted Elementary School, Divide Elementary School, Meadow Bridge Elementary School, Meadow Bridge High School, Midland Trail High School, and New River Primary School.

The board made the call based on the new protocols they put in place. Superintendent Gary Hough said keeping rates low is the key to making sure schools will stay open.

“When that school hits a 20-percent quarantine rate, that school ends up in a closure mood,” Hough said.

Hough and Dr. Stewart are asking people living in Fayette County to help them with one thing.

“I think we all have to work together,” Hough stated.

“We can ban together and do the things we need to do to stay safe and healthy,” Stewart added.