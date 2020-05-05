Causeacon 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Causeacon staff and the Women’s Resource Center announced this year’s Causeacon will be cancelled to help protect their guests from COVID-19. The announcement was made on May 5, 2020.

Organizers said it was a tough decision to make. They are working with Ticketleap to give 100 percent refunds to all those who purchased tickets. It may take several days for the refund to process completely.

The dates for next year’s Causeacon are already set. Causeacon 2021 will be held April 23-25, 2021.

The Beckley Gaming Expo will be postponed (not cancelled) for now, until the Governor deems it safe enough to host the event.