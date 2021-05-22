Charleston man arrested in Fayette County

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)– A Charleston man was arrested in Fayette County.

On Friday, May 21, 2021, a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle previously reported stolen out of the Hico area on Thursday, May 20, 2021. When the officer approached the vehicle, which he located in Gauley Bridge, the suspect gave a false identity.

The Sheriff’s Department told 59News Adam Ramsey was arrested for Receiving/Transferring stolen property and obstructing an officer. He is now awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information, you can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-4216.

