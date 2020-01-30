Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

CHICAGO, IL (WGN) — A Chicago woman infected with novel coronavirus has infected her husband, health officials confirmed Thursday.

This is the first person-to-person spread of coronavirus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is also the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Illinois.

The woman, who is in her 60s, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, to take care of her sick father. Her husband did not travel to China.

The woman is currently under quarantine at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

The husband is also hospitalized in stable condition, but health officials did not say where.

Local health officials said that the risk of contracting coronavirus for Illinoisans remains low.

Meanwhile, health screenings are still underway at O’Hare Airport for those coming in from China. Symptoms of the deadly virus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.