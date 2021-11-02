Child Advocacy Center holds annual turkey hand drawing competition

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — November 2nd is a day that has seen its fair share of votes cast in political races big and small. For a child advocacy group in Mercer County, November 2nd also means voting day for their annual Turkey Hand Drawing Competition.



The Child Protect’s Child Advocacy Center and Starting Points Family Recourse Center in Princeton hosted three guest judges, who were tasked in voting on their favorite turkey hand drawings children of the center submitted over the past few weeks.



Executive Director of the group, Shiloh Woodward, was excited about the annual event.

“We really love this event because it really puts the focus on what we’re all about, which is serving kids and being child friendly, child focused in everything we do. And so, this is something we do every year, where we’re giving kids a chance to express themselves and to be at the focus of what is on the back end a fundraiser, but for them just recognition,” Woodward said.



Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, Chief Deputy Alan Christian and School Superintendent Ed Toman cast their votes on 25 Turkey Hand submissions. After some deliberation, the trio awarded 9-year-old Nevaeh with first place,

8-year-old Bryston with second place,

and 3-year-old Isabel with third place.

The winners will receive a small gift from Child Protect Advocacy Center, with Nevaeh’s first place turkey appearing on the groups November fundraising mailer later this month.

For those who would like to help the Child Protect Advocacy Center’s mission or may be in need of their services, find more information at their website here.