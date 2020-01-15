City of Beckley could soon follow Raleigh County in approving medical cannabis ordinance

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley could soon pass a similar ordinance to the one approved by Raleigh County commission on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Local attorney, Stephen New, provided a cannabis ordinance to the city of Beckley. New said it de-criminalizes the growth and sale of medical marijuana. This would make city laws comply with state law regarding medical marijuana.

Much like the county ordinance, New said this would be an economic development tool.

“Companies that are already established in other states where the growth of medical cannabis is legal, those companies want to locate here to do business, they want to do so without the fear of being prosecuted on either city or county basis,” said New.

New said he is in contact with out-of-state medical cannabis companies who are interested in our area. The ordinance still needs to be reviewed by city council and introduced before it can go to a vote.

