City of Beckley host annual 4th of July fireworks celebration

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The annual Fourth of July fireworks are returning to the City of Beckley. The show will be Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

It starts at 9:30 p.m. Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley Events, said it will be fun for the whole family.

“You can come out to one of those parking lots or the side of the road, wherever you can get, and watch a beautiful fireworks display,” Moorefield said.



Moorefield also said there will be no COVID-19 restrictions, but if you are still worried about the virus, you can social distance in your car.