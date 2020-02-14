City of Beckley receives more than $300,000 housing grant

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced two grants to provide suitable low-and moderate-income housing. One grant will be given to the City of Beckley.

Congresswoman Miller made the announcement on Friday, February 14, 2020. The grant will also provide permanent housing after a housing crisis.

“It’s important that we work together to provide safe, healthy, and dependable housing for every member of our communities. With this funding, the Department of Health and Human Services is ensuring these opportunities are available in Southern West Virginia. Together we are making our state a terrific place to live and build a strong life.

The $335,340 grant was funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Administration. The second grant of $2,653,312 will be going to the City of Huntington.