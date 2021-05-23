Classic Pageants host May’s Flower Girl Pageant in Beckley

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– People got an adorable scene out of Beckley this Sunday, May 23, 2021, as The Classic Pageants hosted their May’s Flower Girl Pageant. Girls across all age groups were able to participate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers broke the pageant into three different sections.

Taylor Stewart is the lifetime Miss Beckley Raleigh County Queen. She said this is a great way for girls to show off their personalities.

“It is a pageant geared towards all ages, but it is really geared towards those who are just getting their feet wet, learning what it is all about and how to be confident on stage and to show their personality,” Stewart said.



The Beckley Women’s Club will host another pageant in July.