Clinics in Rural WV will receive more than $2.5 million for COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced funding for rural health clinic across the Mountain State to expand COVID-19 testing. The announcement was made on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

As West Virginia begins to reopen, we must continue to rapidly expand COVID-19 testing capabilities across the state. Our health centers are on the front lines of this pandemic and I continue to hear from our providers that they need more PPE and testing equipment to care for West Virginians and provide rapid COVID-19 testing. This funding will help our healthcare providers expand testing, and I will keep advocating for widespread testing and providing our healthcare workers with the support they need to care for our neighbors and loved ones during this crisis.” Sen. Joe Manchin

“As I have said before, the ability to test for COVID-19 is an essential aspect in West Virginia’s ability to re-open. As our state continues our comeback, the health and safety of our residents is the top priority. Providing these crucial testing resources to our health centers allows us to service all West Virginians, including those in our most rural areas. I am encouraged by the progress our state has made during this pandemic, making it even more important that we continue to do all we can to protect our families and our communities. I will continue to advocate for increased COVID-19 testing resources for West Virginia and monitor the status of our state as we continue to respond to challenges created by COVID-19.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Rural clinics across West Virginia will receive $2,571,994. The funding was provided by the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.