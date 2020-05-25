UPDATE: One person dead following accident in Fayette County

Monday, May 25, 2020 6:45 p.m. UPDATE: MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead following an accident in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridely told 59News Randy Acord, of Beckley, lost control of the motorcycle and slid underneath an incoming car.

Acord later died from his injuries.

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A portion of a road is closed in Fayette County following an accident.

According to Fayette County Dispatchers, the accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020. They told 59News a motorcycle and a car collided. Part of Meadow Bridge Road is now closed.

Danese Fire Department, Meadow Bridge Fire Department, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are currently on the scene.