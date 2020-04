BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- What was your first car or your high school mascot? What town did you grow up in? You may recognize these questions from the multiple social media trends that are circling Facebook.

But you may also recognize them as security questions. With people staying home and surfing through social media, more questionnaires and challenges are surfacing. Lt. Dave Allard with Beckley Police Department said you might want to think twice before you participate in these.