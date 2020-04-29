Live: Governor Jim Justice holds briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) will held a briefing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The Governor continued to push proper hand hygiene and reiterated that COVID-19 is predominantly impacting the older generations.

Gov. Justice then addressed what he called “A Chapter to Reopen, a Comeback of West Virginia Strong.” He said Wednesday’s positive percent rate was 2.59, and Week One businesses may begin to reopen effective tomorrow. The rest of Gov. Justice’s plan will continue for the remaining weeks to reopen the state.

The Governor also said more needs to be done. He asked the state to continue wearing masks, social distance, monitor elderly neighbors, and look out for one another.

Gov. Jim Justice then addressed high school students and higher education grants. He also urged West Virginia citizens to fill out census forms.