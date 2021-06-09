Community in shock after Fire Chief’s arrest

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Following the arrest of Chief Brian Cale, 59News hit the streets to see how the community of Hinton feels about the arrest.

Val-Angela Brinegar, a long time resident of Summers County and a mother to young children, said she warned the community about Cale for years. But she never expected anything like the charges he’s facing now.

Brinegar said she fears for not only the kids involved, but her own kids and others in the community.

“It makes me worried about all the kids because somebody in that position using that kind of power and yet they’re doing this… it kind of makes you leery,” said Brinegar.

Brinegar said she hopes justice will be brought to Cale and those he harmed. She said she’s hopeful anyone involved in this case will also be charged and prosecuted.