Community leaders help Alderson elementary students celebrate Halloween

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The weather did not stop Alderson Elementary School students from showing off their Halloween costumes on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The annual costume parade is part of their Trunk-or-Treat Halloween celebration. The parade took place inside the cafeteria. Music teacher, Andrea Sloan, said, the entire community joined in on the Halloween celebration with the trunk-or-treat in the hallway.

“We invite local businesses and organizations to come participate and pass out candy to the kids and whatever little favors they like,” Sloan said.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, Tina Wickline from the Alderson Prison and Julia Ward from City National Bank served as guest judges for the parade.