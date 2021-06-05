Community members attend 10th annual White Trail Expo in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– People stepped out of their homes on Saturday to take advantage of the good weather and explore an Expo.

Destination Downtown Oak Hill hosted their 10th annual White Trail Expo. Vendors came out to showcase their products to the community.

Christa Hodges is the Executive Director for the organization.

“We had 230 vendors sign up this year for the expo, which is more than we ever had,” Hodges said.

Hodges said community turn out was bigger this year than in years past. She believes more than a thousand people came out to the event.

“I would say close to four to five thousand people were out here,” Hodges continued.

Hodges said not only is this a great way for businesses to promote themselves, but also a way for community members to see what is happening in their hometown.

“We do this every year so we can have an event in the center of town. We also use the proceeds from the event to help us do projects in the city,” Hodges stated.

Hodges said they will start doing their free movie nights and beers and brews events soon. For more information you can head to their Facebook.