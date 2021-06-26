Community members clean up several rivers in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — White Sulphur Springs is just one of the many towns devastated by the 2016 floods. On Saturday, June 26, 2021, community members made it their mission to clean up the creeks in town.

The Greenbrier Resort teamed up with several local businesses for this event.

Joey Miller is the organizer of the River cleanup.

“It is also an opportunity for us to celebrate life being it is the five year anniversary of the floods of 2016. so we feel like coming together as a town not in a time of tragedy but a time to celebrate as well,” Miller said.

People as far as Roanoke came out to help clean the rivers. They focused on the Dry Creek, Howard’s Creek and Wade’s Creek.

Eventually all three rivers meet up and dump into the Greenbrier River.

Caleb Currence is a full time fishing guide at the Greenbrier. He said by cleaning the rivers, he hopes this will start to bring more trout into the area.

“Ultimately it’s better for the stream as a whole and the stream’s health and everything that lives in it,” Currence said.

Charlie Mooney is the lead guide with the Greenbrier Resort.

“With getting a start on this hopefully it will grow year by year and we will start to see the fishers start to come back,” Mooney said.

Following the clean up, a celebration was held Saturday night at Road Hogs BBQ. Anyone could attend. Road Hogs is located on Main Street, just past City Hall.