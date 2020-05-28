Community testing continues throughout Fayette County

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — People in Fayette County were given another chance to get tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The testing was done at Kilsyth Baptist Church in Mount Hope. According to the Fayette County Health Department, all tests are sent to LabCorp, with results coming back in around 48 hours.

Health Department Administrator, Teri Harlan, said, this testing is part of their larger effort to make testing more widely available after the county saw a recent jump in positive cases.

“There’s a lot of folks who would like to be tested and they’re not sure how to make that happen. So, this is barrier free. It’s just a really simple test,” Harlan explained.

Harlan said on Tuesday, they tested around 70 people.

Community testing will continue on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Oak Hill High School parking lot from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. These community tests are free and do not require insurance.