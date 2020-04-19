Concealed gun applications mailed in during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– People can now send in their conceal carry and renewal applications by mail. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey advised local sheriffs to accept mail in concealed carry applications and renewals as part of an effort to preserve the Second Amendment of West Virginia. This announcement was made on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Attorney General Morrisey has sent letters to sheriffs in all 55 counties to provide them with information on processing applications for renewals of concealed gun licenses.

“Nothing in state code requires applicants for concealed handgun licenses to show up in person. While we want our residents to be safe and practice good social distancing, we also want to ensure they can still exercise their right to keep and bear arms.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Sheriffs may acccept applications for concealed handgun licenses by mail, or applications can be dropped off at a drop box placed outside the local sheriff’s office. While a license is not required for most people age 21 and over to carry a concealed handgun in West Virginia, having a valid concealed carry license helps West Virginians satisfy the requirement of a federal background check to purchase firearms.

If you have any questions regarding the concealed handgun licensing you can contact your local sheriff’s department or read the Attorney General’s gun reciprocity page on their website.