Concord University receives Silver Seal for excellence in student voter engagement

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– During the 2019 increasing college student voting rates, Concord University received a silver seal for an increasing college student voting rates. The ceremony is held to recognize colleges and universities committed to increasing college student voting rates.

“Concord is proud to receive this national recognition for our efforts,” Vice President of Student Affairs Sarah Beasley said. “Our faculty, particularly Dr. Jim White, Dr. Sally Howard, and Dr. Rodney Klein; staff, especially Kathy Ball, director of our Bonner Scholars Program; and students, particularly our Bonner Scholars and members of our CU Young Democrats, College Republicans, and Pi Sigma Alpha, are committed to working together to reduce apathy, increase engagement, and graduate civic-minded students prepared to solve the country, and the world’s, most pressing challenges.”

Students who participated were able to increase the 2014 midterm election to the recent 2018 midterm election. According to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement, an initiative of Tufts University’s Institute for Democracy & Higher Education, voter turnout at the more than 1,000 institutions participating in the study increased by 21 points from 19 percent to 40 percent. Concord’s data reveals that the University increased by over 14 points from 22.6 percent to 36.9 percent.

“More institutions like Concord are changing culture on campus by institutionalizing nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts that are resulting in the incredible student voter turnout rates that we’ve seen across the country,” Executive Director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge Jennifer Domagal-Goldman stated.

The challenge encourages higher education institutions to help their students form habits citizenship.

A full list of seal awardees can be viewed here.