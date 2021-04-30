Concord University finds way to honor deployed troops

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students and faculty at Concord University found a unique way to honor those serving for our country. They signed a banner which will be sent to troops overseas, and they also received a shirt to be worn every week. It is all to show support and solidarity for the military.

“Your world gets turned upside down, you’re away from your family, your friends, and everything is a new normal. And when you get things from home and you know people are still thinking and care about you, it means the world,” Dr. George Williams, an veterans advocate at the school said.

Concord University has a large veteran population, so giving back to the military is important to students. Andrew Sulgit is the Assistant Dean of Students with Concord University.

“It has historically had a strong connection to veterans as students, facility. and staff. This is just one way that we can continued to support and strengthen that connection, too,” Sugit said.

Michael Shrader is a concord student veteran advocate and is part of the veterans association program at the school. He hopes to reach more veterans and members of the military through this initiative.

“We are trying to get more veterans involved in this campus. We would like to see more veterans wear the red shirts on Fridays,” Shrader said.