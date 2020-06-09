Concord University sets up scholarship in honor of George Floyd’s memory

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester’s northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Concord University Foundation announced a fully endowed scholarship in honor of George Floyd. During the memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, Concord University Alum Charles Hall listened to the President of North Central University announce its scholarship.

Hall quickly emailed Concord University’s President Kendra Boggess offering to donate the funds to establish the scholarship. In his email he wrote:

“I was moved by the young President of the university, at the memorial service announcing their memorial scholarship for George and inspired when he challenged all universities to do the same. I had to be sure our university stepped to the forefront to meet the challenge. It was so important that we act to lead the way.” Hall wrote

The application process and criteria for the award are still in the planning stages. The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to Concord University students who are seeking careers with the intent on making a positive impact on the world as advocates for social change.

“As a university, we educate future generations of citizens that we hope will graduate and

dedicate their careers to bettering our communities, our state, and our nation. Through this generous donation, Concord University will be able to support students who are called to make a difference in the lives of others,” says President Boggess.

Contributions to the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship can be made through Concord’s website.