Concord University to downsize faculty and staff

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– The Concord University Board of Governors announced the univeristy’s workforce will be reduced. The decision was made following a board meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

“Changes are necessary to align staffing with enrollment. We are at a point where we must make modifications to become more efficient and effectively carry our our mission,” Board of Governors Chair David Barnette stated.

According to a release, the university’s financial condition required the board to reduce staff as well as making operational changes. The board reported a decline in student enrollment, insufficient revenues, lack of funding, and costs related to COVID-19 are all contributing factors to the decision.

“The Board has a fiduciary responsibility to preserve and protect the institution. Given our

financial challenges brought on by enrollment declines plus the pandemic, we have to be

proactive. No one knows exactly what we may be facing in the future but we do know we have

to right-size to remain viable,” Barnette stated.

The reduction in faculty and staff is less than 10-percent of the workforce. Of that number, half were already scheduled to leave.

“This administration is committed to Concord’s mission, and that is to provide a high quality

education that meets the needs of this region. That is what we will continue to do. The current health crisis is unlike anything we have ever experienced in higher-ed. I am confident in Concord’s ability to persevere and continue serving our community as we work our

way through the challenges,” President Kendra Boggess stated.

Faculty and staff were notified about the changes by President Boggess through a video

email following the Board meeting.