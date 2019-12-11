Closings
Congresswoman Carol Miller announces grant for Head Start Programs

Top News
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced a grant for Head Start Programs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the Raleigh County Community Action Association Inc. $1,285,033.

“Our children are our future and we must ensure all of our children have opportunities for success from an early age,” Congresswoman Miller stated in release.

According to the release, the Head Start Programs provide parents and children, from birth to age five, with the skills they need to begin their school career.

“As a mother and grandmother, I know how important the early years are to a child’s development and I thank the Head Start programs for their dedication to the youngest members of our community,” Congresswoman Miller stated.

The release further states these programs foster a positive learning environment to encourage children’s growth and development in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being.

