Congresswoman Miller and Senator Manchin announced grant to rebuild schools that were destroyed in 2016 floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Congresswoman Carol Miller and Senator Joe Manchin announced a grant to help rebuild schools that were damaged during the flooding in 2016.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funded $131,671,988.85 to the West Virginia School Building Authority. Congresswoman Miller and Sen. Manchin announced the grant on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

“As we continued to rebuild after the devastation of the 2016 flooding, it is crucial that our children have the safest and most innovative schools to learn each day,” Congresswoman Miller stated.

“After the terrible flooding in 2016 that ravaged West Virginia and killed 23 people, I knew that it would be a long and difficult road to recovery. I hope that rebuilding these three schools will bring peace of mind to the families that had their lives upended,” Sen. Manchin stated

The funding will be used to rebuild Richwood Middle and High School, and Summersville Middle School.