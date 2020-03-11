Congresswoman Miller announced $96 thousand to Marshall University Research Corporation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced an investment in the Marshall University Research Corporation. This is meant to help better research counties that were affected by the declining coal industry. Congresswoman Miller announced the grant on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The grant will help support the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) to conduct research and develop an economic development plan for the region.

The main focus of the plan is on the counties most impacted by the decline of the coal industry in WV and will strive to stabilize and diversify the economy, while increasing job creation and private investment.

“The previous administration’s ‘War on Coal’ negatively impacted our communities in so many ways. As a small business owner, I understand the importance that job creation has on our state. I am committed to getting hard working West Virginian’s back in the workforce and growing our economy, so every person has the opportunity for a successful future.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller

Marshall University Research Corporation will receive $96,000 from the Economic Development Administration.

