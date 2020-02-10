Congresswoman Miller announces grant to help revitalize McDowell County

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced a grant for the McDowell County Commission. The money will be used for the McDowell County Dilapidated Structures Mapping Project.

Congresswoman Miller announced the grant on Monday, February 10, 2020.

“Southern West Virginia is long overdue for infrastructure improvements. I am working hard to ensure more federal funding is coming home to rebuild our communities throughout the region,” Congresswoman Miller stated.

The $40,000 grant was funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission. The release stated McDowell County will work with the Region One Planning and Development Commission to catalog important information about existing structures, and further decide if they can be rehabilitated or need to be demolished.

An additional $10,000 will be added from Region One Planning and Development Commission making the project total $50,000.